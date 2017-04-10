Columbia Baptist Revival and Icy Baptizing, December 1838 The following is a shortened version of an letter, written by former Kentucky Governor Preston H. Leslie, former Confederate Officer, and at the time Territorial Governor of Montana, printed in the Adair County News in February 1898. The letter, written upon the occasion of the death of Dr. W.P. Jones, former Adair Countian, and forwarded to Judge James Garnett, Sr., who allowed the publication... Edited by Mike Watson, Adair County Historian "In the Fall of 1838, after I had professed religion and joined the Baptist Church, I met Dr. [W.P.] Jones, then a youth entering manhood, at Columbia, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.