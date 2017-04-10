Columbia Baptist Revival and Icy Bapt...

Columbia Baptist Revival and Icy Baptizing, December 1838

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Columbia Baptist Revival and Icy Baptizing, December 1838 The following is a shortened version of an letter, written by former Kentucky Governor Preston H. Leslie, former Confederate Officer, and at the time Territorial Governor of Montana, printed in the Adair County News in February 1898. The letter, written upon the occasion of the death of Dr. W.P. Jones, former Adair Countian, and forwarded to Judge James Garnett, Sr., who allowed the publication... Edited by Mike Watson, Adair County Historian "In the Fall of 1838, after I had professed religion and joined the Baptist Church, I met Dr. [W.P.] Jones, then a youth entering manhood, at Columbia, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min usa 162,675
Brian George 6 hr Tell me 1
sharks lounge 7 hr Adair speakup 13
Dianne mc 10 hr mclister 21
Goat tied up in town 12 hr Observer 6
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 15 hr Trigg Native 753
road blocks out tonight 16 hr Pool Girl 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,660 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC