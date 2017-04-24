COF cites missing local-speak: 'Clumbee to Camelsvul'
Might couda made room fer "C'lumbee ta Camelsvu\" COF at Dun Roman High o'er Beautiful Downtown Knifley. Whence others appropriated "Hows Mommanem" --COF Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|wHYbEaNaSS
|163,694
|Kosair & LWC
|4 hr
|BillyHumble
|15
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|5 hr
|Idontknow
|16
|Candace eller wooten
|6 hr
|Wondering
|1
|~~*Last Post Wins*~~ (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Hatti_Hollerand
|32
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Update
|771
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|Mister Clean
|22
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC