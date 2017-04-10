CHS show choir to present 'Back to the 90s'
Click on headline for story with photo By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville High School Show Choir will present its spring concert, "Back to the 90s," at 2pmCT/3pmET, Sunday, April 23, 2018, in Campbellsville High School's Hamilton Auditorium, 230 W Main Street, Campbellsville, KY. It is free and open to the public.
