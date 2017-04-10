Charles William Isenberg, 91, Summer ...

Charles William Isenberg, 91, Summer Shade, KY

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Charles William Isenberg, 91, Summer Shade, KY Charles William Isenberg, age 91, of Summer Shade, died Thursday, April 13, 2017, at T J Samson Hospital. Funeral services will be Monday, April 17, 2017, at 2pmCT at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

