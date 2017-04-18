Charles Cropper, 86, Gamaliel, KY/formerly of Columbia, KY
Charles Cropper, 86, Gamaliel, KY/formerly of Columbia, KY He was a native of Monroe County, KY, and a former resident of Columbia, KY, where he was a popular figure in the community and served as Chief of Police for several years before returning to Gamaliel. He was the son of the late Charles Albert Cropper, Sr., & Marjorie Emma Cassady Cropper.
