Charles Cropper, 86, Gamaliel, KY/for...

Charles Cropper, 86, Gamaliel, KY/formerly of Columbia, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Charles Cropper, 86, Gamaliel, KY/formerly of Columbia, KY He was a native of Monroe County, KY, and a former resident of Columbia, KY, where he was a popular figure in the community and served as Chief of Police for several years before returning to Gamaliel. He was the son of the late Charles Albert Cropper, Sr., & Marjorie Emma Cassady Cropper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min George Justaposition 162,944
devon perkins (Aug '16) 1 hr Tmm 6
Cheap mechanic? 6 hr Score 3
Tebbs Bend and other haunted places... (Dec '06) 6 hr Mr Twister 5
sharks lounge 12 hr Wheelbarrow 16
Sarah Scott 17 hr Friend 3
Loud neighbors Tue Respect 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC