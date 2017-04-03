CAUD Lifts Boil Advisory for Russell ...

CAUD Lifts Boil Advisory for Russell Road/Jamestown Street area

As of 9:10amCT on April 5, 2017 the boil water advisory for customers starting at 710 Russell Road to 908 Russell Road, 705-706 Jamestown St, 802-1116 Jamestown Street, Hughes Street, Hanley Lane, Carrie Bolin Drive, Office Park Drive, Hurt St, Willis Street, Rule Street, Jessie Street, Orvis Grider Road, Gaston Ave been lifted by the Division of Water. This means your water is safe for human consumption.

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Adair County was issued at April 05 at 2:50PM EDT

