CAUD Lifts Boil Advisory for Russell Road/Jamestown Street area
As of 9:10amCT on April 5, 2017 the boil water advisory for customers starting at 710 Russell Road to 908 Russell Road, 705-706 Jamestown St, 802-1116 Jamestown Street, Hughes Street, Hanley Lane, Carrie Bolin Drive, Office Park Drive, Hurt St, Willis Street, Rule Street, Jessie Street, Orvis Grider Road, Gaston Ave been lifted by the Division of Water. This means your water is safe for human consumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truck stop
|19 min
|Woolyears3
|47
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|40 min
|usa
|161,878
|Adair Fiscal Court
|2 hr
|billyhumble
|7
|Chasity. Ballou
|6 hr
|Bud Dee
|3
|Columbia water
|19 hr
|Anon
|4
|Trees at Columbia Walmart
|19 hr
|Jayson
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|Paduke
|686
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC