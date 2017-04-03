Cancelation: No Wed Evening services at Victory CC tonight Due to impending severe weather, there will be no Wednesday evening Prayer and Bible Study, usually at 6:30pmCT, tonight, April 5, 2017, at Victory Community Church, 1165 Russell Road, Columbia, KY, tonight, usually at 6:30pmCT. - TRUDY CRABB Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

