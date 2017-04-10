C/AC Community Gardens raised bed plo...

C/AC Community Gardens raised bed plots now available

30 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

C/AC Community Gardens raised bed plots now available Plots are limited, on first-come first-served basis. Act now By Dr. Mike Bosela , Lindsey Wilson College Do you want to grow your own fresh produce as part of a community of gardeners? If so, this is an opportunity that you don't want to miss! The Columbia-Adair County Community Garden is offering raised bed plots; 8 x 8 ft in dimension, for rent for the 2017 gardening season.

