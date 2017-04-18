Boil Water Advisory lifted for Greenh...

Boil Water Advisory lifted for Greenhills area

Boil Water Advisory lifted for Greenhills area As of 10:35amCT, April 22, 2016, the boil water advisory for Columbia/Adair Utilities District customers on has been lifted by the Division of Water Columbia Office. This means your water is safe for human consumption.

