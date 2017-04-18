Boil Water Advisory lifted for Greenhills area
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Greenhills area As of 10:35amCT, April 22, 2016, the boil water advisory for Columbia/Adair Utilities District customers on has been lifted by the Division of Water Columbia Office. This means your water is safe for human consumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|14 min
|Pikeville Parent
|163,223
|Player
|1 hr
|Informed
|3
|terry Simpson (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Informed
|8
|the real bud
|1 hr
|entertainment
|5
|sharks lounge
|4 hr
|for real tho
|19
|Sam E
|4 hr
|Mr Twister
|5
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|11 hr
|turd
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC