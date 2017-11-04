Boil Water Advisory - CAUD customers downtown Columbia BOIL WATER ADVISORY Date Issued: 4/11/17, Time Issues: 7:30 am A Boil Water advisory is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District starting at Hanley Ln., 703-1203 Jamestown St., Carrie Bolin Dr., Office Park Dr., Hurt St., Willis St., Rule St., Jessie St., Orvis Grider Dr., and Gaston Ave . The advisory has been issued due to main line leak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.