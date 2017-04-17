Big Breakfast at Hiseville Christian ...

Big Breakfast at Hiseville Christian benefits Galilean Home

Big Breakfast at Hiseville Christian benefits Galilean Home A B-I-G Country breakfast with country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, eggs, hash-browns, sliced tomatoes, coffee, milk, juice and enough red-eyed gravy to float a base boat, will be 7am-10:30amCT, at Hiseville Christian Church, 70 W Hiseville Road, Hiseville, KY. proceeds will benefit The Galilean Children's Home.

