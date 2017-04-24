Bert Bradshaw to speak at Journey to Recovery Fri 28 Apr 2017
Bert Bradshaw to speak at Journey to Recovery Fri 28 Apr 2017 By Laverne Hadley Journey To Recovery, 24 Burnette Road, Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, will be hosting Bert Bradshaw, Friday, April 28, 2017, at 6pmCT. Mr. Bradshaw has a great story.
