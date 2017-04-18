Barbara Jean Bault, 86, Taylor Co., KY

Barbara Jean Bault, 86, Taylor Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Barbara Jean Bault, 86, Taylor Co., KY She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Palestine Baptist Church. She worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses for many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Strel 163,203
What do you think of a bar with live music 6 hr turd 9
the real bud 6 hr bud 2
Groomer @ Coffeys Vet Center 7 hr who 6
sharks lounge 8 hr Shana 18
Muslims 9 hr Cletus 6
Brian George 11 hr sassy 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC