Arson suspected in loss of clergy couple's Green Co., KY home

Click on headline for story with photo Special ColumbiaMagazine.com story Adair County natives The Revs. Sheldon and Amanda Alley and their four children lost everything in a suspected arson at their home in Green County. The fire occurred sometime between Fri 7 Apr 2017 and Wed 19 Apr 2017.

