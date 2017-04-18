Arson suspected in loss of clergy couple's Green Co., KY home
Click on headline for story with photo Special ColumbiaMagazine.com story Adair County natives The Revs. Sheldon and Amanda Alley and their four children lost everything in a suspected arson at their home in Green County. The fire occurred sometime between Fri 7 Apr 2017 and Wed 19 Apr 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|15 min
|still a turd
|11
|Sam E
|1 hr
|Not a murdered
|7
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|George Justapose
|163,254
|Mason
|2 hr
|Wow
|1
|Muslims
|3 hr
|you idiot
|7
|sharks lounge
|3 hr
|baby bud
|21
|Player
|5 hr
|Informed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC