Alvin Thorsen, 83, Adair County, KY

Alvin Thorsen, 83, Adair County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Alvin Thorsen, 83, Adair County, KY He was a heavy equipment operator. He was a native of Chicago, IL and a resident of Columbia, KY, at the time of his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
city gas 1 min Observer 3
Poll why does a woman wear a wedding ring on her thumb? (Jun '09) 1 hr tnynclmb 24
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr another viewer 162,632
sharks lounge 6 hr tip 11
tax returns 15 hr tater 67
road blocks out tonight 16 hr CuriousKitten 1
Guy in white Mercedes 16 hr Countrygrl 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC