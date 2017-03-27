Agape House offers free prenatal/parenting classes
Agape House offers free prenatal/parenting classes The Agape House Pregnancy Resource Center, 114 Office Park Drive, Columbia, KY, gives free prenatal/parenting classes Monday through Thursday, 9am-5pmCT. Free baby clothes and diapers available to qualifying individuals.
