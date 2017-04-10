Adair County Primary Center joins fight against child abuse Students receive blue ribbons from Lake Cumberland Children's Advocacy Center Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Students at Adair County Primary Center took a stand against child abuse last week by wearing - and hanging - blue ribbons around campus. The display was the result of a joint effort between the Family Resource Center and the Lake Cumberland Children's Advocacy Center to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

