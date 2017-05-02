Adair Co. Budget Committee will meet 2 May 2017
Adair Co. Budget Committee will meet 2 May 2017 The Adair County Fiscal Court Budget Committee will meet on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9amCT in the basement of the Adair County Annex Building, 424 Public Square, Columbia, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|21 min
|marzano
|18
|Dryland fish forsale
|1 hr
|Hickory chicken
|5
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Strel
|163,503
|Smart Recovery - self help
|5 hr
|Big Dave
|1
|penn
|7 hr
|BillyHumble
|1
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|7 hr
|Positive vibes fo...
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Angels
|768
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC