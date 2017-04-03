Adair Clerk's office announces Easter schedule
Adair Clerk's office announces Easter schedule The Adair County Clerk's Office, Ste 3, Adair Annex, Columbia, KY, will be closed Friday, April 14, 2017 and Saturday, April 15, 2017 for Good Friday and Easter. Our wish is each and everyone has a Blessed Easter Weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Betty
|161,950
|Needing guitar lessons
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|12
|Worst thing that has happened in Adair County ... (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|billyhumble
|154
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Whatever
|691
|Single vehicle accident takes life of 45 year o...
|3 hr
|Nick
|4
|Priscilla A Greer
|14 hr
|Lisa
|14
|juan hughes (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Jwat
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC