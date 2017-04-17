ACMS names Sixth Grade Students of the Month
Click on headline for article with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County Middle School recently selected eight students - four boys and four girls - to serve as its sixth grade Students of the month for April. The students were chosen based on their improved academic performance, exemplary behavior, and positive attitudes.
