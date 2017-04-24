ACHS Baseball faces two opponents at N. Hardin 29 Apr 2017
ACHS Baseball faces two opponents at N. Hardin 29 Apr 2017 The Adair County High School Baseball Team will face North Hardin High School at 11amCT/12pmNoonET, and Madisonville High School at 1:30pmCT/2:30pmET, Saturday, April 29, 2017, both games at North Hardin High School, 801 S Logsdon Parkway , Radcliff, KY - WES FEESE. - Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
