AC Fiscal Court Budget Committee meeting Mon 10 Apr 2017
AC Fiscal Court Budget Committee meeting Mon 10 Apr 2017 The Adair County Fiscal Court Budget Committee will be meeting in the basement of the Annex Building located at 424 Public Square, Suite 1, Columbia, KY at 9amCT Monday, April 10, 2017. The public is invited to attend.
