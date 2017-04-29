4th Annual Hometown Celebration is Sa...

4th Annual Hometown Celebration is Sat 29 Apr 2017

40 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

The event will feature Kevin Williams, Russ Taff, Matthew Hold, the Crossroads Quartet, Kevin Moore, Larry Beasley, a community choir and more. Free Admission, but an offering will be taken to benefit the youth of Russell County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Columbia, KY

