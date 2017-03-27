William Conrad Claycomb, Sr., Taylor ...

William Conrad Claycomb, Sr., Taylor Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

William Conrad Claycomb, Sr., Taylor Co., KY Conrad was a veteran of World War II, having served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was also a German prisoner of war in World War II for nine months from 1944-1945.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truck stop 43 min Menyana 2
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Mickey402 161,230
Benifit for Myron Kylodie (Jun '14) 5 hr Tom 7
Where is Rudy? The Mexican. 5 hr Been there 5
Chasity. Ballou 7 hr Bible truths 1
moderator 8 hr Impressed 6
Needing guitar lessons 13 hr Guitar 3
Wreck on 55 last night Tue Catmoma 12
New Shopping Center Mon omigosh 70
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC