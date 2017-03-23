Wenzel Anthony Graves, 55, Louisville, KY
Wenzel Anthony Graves, 55, Louisville, KY He was a member of a respected Adair County, KY family, the son of Catherine Graves and the late Columbia City Councilman Joe Louis Graves. He was a resident of a native of Jefferson County, KY and a resident of the county at the time of his death.
Read more at Columbia Magazine.
