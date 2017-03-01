Wednesday Lindsey Wilson Baseball game with Union canceled By Matthew Wurzburger News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson baseball team's game with Union scheduled for today at 1pmCT/2pmET, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Union College, 310 College Street Barbourville, KY, has been canceled due to inclement weather. No makeup date has been announced at this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.