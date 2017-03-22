Weather shifts weekend series to Thursday-FridayCumberland's baseball ...

Cumberland's baseball game Wednesday at Freed-Hardeman has been canceled and the weekend series at Lindsey Wilson is moving to Thursday and Friday because of inclement weather in this weekend's forecast throughout the Southeast. The Phoenix and Blue Raiders will play a single game at 6 p.m. Thursday and a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday at Egnew Park in Columbia, Ky.

