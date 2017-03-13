VCC 2017 Annual Women's Tea Sat 25 Ma...

VCC 2017 Annual Women's Tea Sat 25 Mar 2017

VCC 2017 Annual Women's Tea Sat 25 Mar 2017 By Melody Pollard Hey Ladies!!!! Victory Community Church LOVEM will be having their 2017 annual Women's Tea on March 25th at 10:30amCT located at 1165 Russell Rd, Columbia, KY. It is free and please bring a finger food to share.

