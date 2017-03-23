Two teachers, originally from Adair, honored by KDE
Two teachers, originally from Adair, honored by KDE Two teachers, Brian Miller and his wife Janella Grant Miller, have been honored by the Kentucky Department of Education. The story in the March 23, 2017 issue of Kentucky Teacher - A publication of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture can be read at this link: pulaski-husband-wife-receive-honors .
