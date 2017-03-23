Tuberculosis remains as a Serious Public Health Concern

Click on headline for complete story By Doug Hogan & Beth Fisher News from KY Cabinet for Health & Human Services FRANKFORT, KY - As part of its ongoing work to educate the public about tuberculosis and prevent the spread of the disease, the Kentucky Department for Public Health , a part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is reminding Kentuckians that todaym Friday, March 24, 2017, is World TB Day. This year's theme from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "Unite to End TB" to emphasize the partnership between various organizations to eliminate TB.

