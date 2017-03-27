Transportation Cabinet alerts drivers...

Transportation Cabinet alerts drivers of travel impacts in Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headlilne for complete alert From Naitore Djigbenou News from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - With several school districts observing spring break next week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerts motorists of closures on I-85 near the Piedmont Road roadway in Atlanta, Georgia. Travelers should use alternate routes and avoid areas impacted by the closure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truck stop 9 min Mister Clean 23
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 57 min he is risen 161,512
Hot Blonde at eye center in walmart 1 hr nortracks 1
Dianne mc 1 hr Probably 14
Kosair & LWC 3 hr Fedup 1
Anderson's Pizza 5 hr shoop 8
Benifit for Myron Kylodie (Jun '14) 6 hr Friend 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC