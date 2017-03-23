Thurlo Tucker, 91, Russell Springs, KY
Thurlo Tucker, 91, Russell Springs, KY He was a heavy equipment operator for KY State Hwy Department. He was a veteran of US Army and a Deacon at Pine Grove Separate Baptist Church.
