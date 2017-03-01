Thornton Crum, Jr., Taylor County, KY
Thornton Crum, Jr., Taylor County, KY He was well known in town as he had served as cook for various area restaurants. In his spare time, you would find him cheering on his favorite basketball team, The University of Louisville Cardinals, fishing or collecting knives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Ronpaul
|646
|walmart
|5 hr
|nortracks
|1
|sealed bids
|7 hr
|Valley kid
|13
|Jessica Perkins
|8 hr
|Nathaniel brown
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|RDC Cadiz KY
|159,729
|Support Trump
|9 hr
|courious
|74
|CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl...
|12 hr
|Jed
|13
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC