The Revelators Quartet in Concert at ...

The Revelators Quartet in Concert at Saloma Baptist Church

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

The Revelators Quartet in Concert at Saloma Baptist Church The Revelators Quartet, a gospel musical group from Elizabethtown, KY, will be in concert at Saloma Baptist Church, 1505 West Saloma Road, near Campbellsville, KY, on Sunday, March 26, 5pmCT/6pmET. Call 270-789-0082, or email [email protected] for information on the concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lakesha Downey 10 min Uknow 13
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr RCalhoun 160,090
Thank you Tommy Grider! (Dec '09) 4 hr MrMr 41
Support Trump 7 hr lazy moochers 102
Ambulance Service 9 hr Stupid Renee 16
yarberry boy (Oct '14) 10 hr chico and the man 35
Adair Basketball 11 hr Yeehaw 24
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Adair County was issued at March 14 at 11:43PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,555,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC