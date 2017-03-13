The Revelators Quartet in Concert at Saloma Baptist Church
The Revelators Quartet in Concert at Saloma Baptist Church The Revelators Quartet, a gospel musical group from Elizabethtown, KY, will be in concert at Saloma Baptist Church, 1505 West Saloma Road, near Campbellsville, KY, on Sunday, March 26, 5pmCT/6pmET. Call 270-789-0082, or email [email protected] for information on the concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakesha Downey
|10 min
|Uknow
|13
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|RCalhoun
|160,090
|Thank you Tommy Grider! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|MrMr
|41
|Support Trump
|7 hr
|lazy moochers
|102
|Ambulance Service
|9 hr
|Stupid Renee
|16
|yarberry boy (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|chico and the man
|35
|Adair Basketball
|11 hr
|Yeehaw
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC