The Kellys will sing at Kelleyville Church 12 Mar 2017 The Kellys from Lawrenceburg, TN, will be singing at Kelleyville Community Church, 77 Kellyville Road, Columbia, KY in the Kellyville Community of Adair County. on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 6pmCT/7pmET.

