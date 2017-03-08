'That magnificent voice' - G.W. Perryman, Russell Co., KY Montpelier Memories - ''His father and mother, G.W. and Emily Perryman, lived in straightened circumstances in the rearing of such a large family, on a worn out farm, but they were Godly people and reared their children in the fear of God, and they all enlisted in the cause of Christ in their youth," and that "[George] gave his heart to God in his youth at old Liberty Church, during a Baptist revival, and united with the church there, which he revered the remainder of his days, and always enjoyed the time of his return to the old church and neighborhood.'

