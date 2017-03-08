'That magnificent voice' - G.W. Perry...

'That magnificent voice' - G.W. Perryman, Russell Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

'That magnificent voice' - G.W. Perryman, Russell Co., KY Montpelier Memories - ''His father and mother, G.W. and Emily Perryman, lived in straightened circumstances in the rearing of such a large family, on a worn out farm, but they were Godly people and reared their children in the fear of God, and they all enlisted in the cause of Christ in their youth," and that "[George] gave his heart to God in his youth at old Liberty Church, during a Baptist revival, and united with the church there, which he revered the remainder of his days, and always enjoyed the time of his return to the old church and neighborhood.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adair Basketball 3 hr TidyBowlMan 21
Ambulance Service 5 hr Wow 14
IGA grocery store 5 hr Wow 11
State Trooper Clint Bale 6 hr Point being 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 hr Mickey402 159,976
narc alert!!!!!!! jennifer butler and samantha ... 12 hr Mindless 3
Women getting breast Reduction (May '09) 19 hr Foot 38
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,494,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC