Spring revival at Columbia Baptist Church 23-26 Apr 2017
Spring revival at Columbia Baptist Church 23-26 Apr 2017 Columbia Baptist Church is hosting a Spring Revival Sun-Mon-Tue-Wed, April 23-26, 2017 at 6:30pmCT each night at Columbia Baptist Church, 201 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY. The speaker is John Franklin of John Franklin Ministries.
