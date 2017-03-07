Special called Fiscal Court session, ...

Special called Fiscal Court session, 7 Mar 2017

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Special called Fiscal Court session, 7 Mar 2017 By Gale Cowan There will be a special called meeting of the Adair County Fiscal Court at 1pmCT, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in the basement of the Adair Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY, with the following agenda: Pledge of Allegiance. Prayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr North Mountain 159,802
mayor hardwick arrested 5 hr Curious 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 6 hr TCHS Class 76 659
Ambulance Service 6 hr Down low 4
looking for 6 hr George 1
tax returns 7 hr tater 65
Dustin Stapleton 9 hr Typical 4
Flex appeal 13 hr new2it 42
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC