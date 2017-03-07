Special called Fiscal Court session, 7 Mar 2017
Special called Fiscal Court session, 7 Mar 2017 By Gale Cowan There will be a special called meeting of the Adair County Fiscal Court at 1pmCT, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in the basement of the Adair Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY, with the following agenda: Pledge of Allegiance. Prayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|159,802
|mayor hardwick arrested
|5 hr
|Curious
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|TCHS Class 76
|659
|Ambulance Service
|6 hr
|Down low
|4
|looking for
|6 hr
|George
|1
|tax returns
|7 hr
|tater
|65
|Dustin Stapleton
|9 hr
|Typical
|4
|Flex appeal
|13 hr
|new2it
|42
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC