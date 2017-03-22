Sons of Zion singing at Old Concord U...

Sons of Zion singing at Old Concord UMC Sun 26 Mar 2017

Sons of Zion singing at Old Concord UMC Sun 26 Mar 2017 Sons of Zion will be singing at Old Concord United Methodist Church, 7996 Fairplay Rd., Columbia, KY, on Sunday evening, March 26, 2017, at 6pmCT. Everyone is welcome.

