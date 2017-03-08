Shirley Ann Beams, 73, Taylor Co., KY
Shirley Ann Beams, 73, Taylor Co., KY She had worked as a nurse prior to her retirement. She was of the Christian faith and at the time of her death, was a member of Grace Mission Church.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor thread deleted no surprise
|16 min
|tim burton
|4
|Adair Basketball
|23 min
|bert
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|carter county res...
|159,946
|Lakesha Downey
|4 hr
|Thirsty
|2
|Ambulance Service
|4 hr
|Seeker
|6
|Dustin Stapleton
|17 hr
|Wow
|7
|Meeting older women
|19 hr
|hot
|3
