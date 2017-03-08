Shirley Ann Beams, 73, Taylor Co., KY

Shirley Ann Beams, 73, Taylor Co., KY

Shirley Ann Beams, 73, Taylor Co., KY She had worked as a nurse prior to her retirement. She was of the Christian faith and at the time of her death, was a member of Grace Mission Church.

