Sad word of the passing of Lowell Crawley The sad word has reached us of the passing of Lowell Crawley age 86 of Burkesville, KY, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Cumberland Valley Manor, Burkesville, KY. A complete obituary with details of funeral arrangements will be announced here later when available from Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY.

