Sad word of the passing of Anthony Key, 67, Burkesville, KY

Sad word of the passing of Anthony Key, 67, Burkesville, KY The sad word has reached us of the passing of Anthony Key, 67 of Burkesville, KY passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Cumberland Valley Manor, Burkesville, KY. A complete obituary will be posted here when available from Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 604 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

