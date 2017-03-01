Roy Thomas
Roy Thomas Newton, 41, Taylor Co., KY He was a long-time farmer and in his spare time, enjoyed watching his favorite basketball team, the University of Louisville Cardinals, a NASCAR race or you would find him enjoying the outdoors while fishing. He was the son of James & Josephine Newton, who survive.
