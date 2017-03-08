Rosie K. Bearden, 80, Columbia, KY

Rosie K. Bearden, 80, Columbia, KY

Rosie K. Bearden, 80, Columbia, KY She attended the Church of Christ on Hudson Street, Columbia, KY; and was a homemaker. She was a member of a prominent Adair County, KY, family.

