Roger E. Poynter, 61, Metcalfe Co., KY
Roger E. Poynter, 61, Metcalfe Co., KY He was road foreman for the Metcalfe County Road Department and was a member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church. He was a member of a prominent Metcalfe County, KY family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|sheeee
|160,037
|Support Trump
|4 hr
|courious
|94
|Places to rent
|7 hr
|Hey
|1
|Women getting breast Reduction (May '09)
|9 hr
|tony
|40
|Single
|11 hr
|friend
|3
|Dustin Stapleton
|11 hr
|friend
|8
|Lakesha Downey
|12 hr
|Rookie
|7
|Adair Basketball
|16 hr
|lazy moochers
|23
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC