Roger E. Poynter, 61, Metcalfe Co., KY

Roger E. Poynter, 61, Metcalfe Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Roger E. Poynter, 61, Metcalfe Co., KY He was road foreman for the Metcalfe County Road Department and was a member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church. He was a member of a prominent Metcalfe County, KY family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr sheeee 160,037
Support Trump 4 hr courious 94
Places to rent 7 hr Hey 1
Women getting breast Reduction (May '09) 9 hr tony 40
Single 11 hr friend 3
Dustin Stapleton 11 hr friend 8
Lakesha Downey 12 hr Rookie 7
Adair Basketball 16 hr lazy moochers 23
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC