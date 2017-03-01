Rita Jean Patterson, Green County, KY

Rita Jean Patterson, Green County, KY

Click on headline for complete obituary Rita Jean Patterson, age 55 of Greensburg, KY passed away Friday at the Grandview Health and Rehab Center in Campbellsville, KY. The funeral services for Rita Jean Patterson will be conducted at 2pmCT, Sunday, March 5, 20176, at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home, 206 S Main Street, Greensburg, KY, with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

