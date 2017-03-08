Ricky Blankenship, 53, Adair Co., KY
Ricky Blankenship, 53, Adair Co., KY Ricky was a member of the Columbia Church of God, owner of Blankenship Recycling and Storage for several years and was a coin and baseball card collector. He was the son of Gladys Curry Blankenship, who survives, and the late Condy Blankenship.
