Ricky Blankenship, 53, Adair Co., KY

Ricky Blankenship, 53, Adair Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Ricky Blankenship, 53, Adair Co., KY Ricky was a member of the Columbia Church of God, owner of Blankenship Recycling and Storage for several years and was a coin and baseball card collector. He was the son of Gladys Curry Blankenship, who survives, and the late Condy Blankenship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 34 min Strel 159,917
Adair Basketball 48 min yam 10
Single 3 hr Friend 1
Support Trump 7 hr trump 89
Meeting older women 9 hr Your 2 young 2
Cody Morrison 9 hr Haha 16
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 22 hr Local 654
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Adair County was issued at March 09 at 2:56PM EST

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC