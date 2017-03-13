PTs suggests conservative treatment for opioid overuse
PTs suggests conservative treatment for opioid overuse The American Physical Therapy Association has launched a national campaign called #ChoosePT to raise awareness about the risks of opioids and the choice of physical therapy as a safe alternative for long- term pain management.
