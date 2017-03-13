Peggy Lou Holmes Luttrell, 56, Columb...

Peggy Lou Holmes Luttrell, 56, Columbia, KY

Peggy Lou Holmes Luttrell, 56, Columbia, KY She was a homemaker. Peggy enjoyed fishing and loved her grandchildren.

