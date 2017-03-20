New Workforce Grant application will not involve new building
New Workforce Grant application will not involve new building For now, plans for a $6 million plus Adult Learning/Career Center/Administration Building is defunct. Adair County's new Workforce Initiative is for $265,000 for Healthcare training with the hub being in Columbia, also serving Casey & Russell.
