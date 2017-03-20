New Workforce Grant application will ...

New Workforce Grant application will not involve new building

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

New Workforce Grant application will not involve new building For now, plans for a $6 million plus Adult Learning/Career Center/Administration Building is defunct. Adair County's new Workforce Initiative is for $265,000 for Healthcare training with the hub being in Columbia, also serving Casey & Russell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is hiring? 1 min hard worker 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min ChromiuMan 160,343
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 47 min Dave 658
bugs 7 hr Johnny D 2
Jamie 7 hr Tab 2
New Shopping Center 9 hr Dumbndumber 58
Sleep Inn Job 13 hr Looking 5
everyone beware burtons laundry and tanning has... (May '08) 21 hr unreal 35
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC